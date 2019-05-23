STD’s On The Rise According To Recent Statistics

05/23/19 – 4:44 P.M.

STD’s like gonorrhea and chlamydia are on the rise across the nation, including Hancock County. The Courier’s Sara Arthurs looked into the issue and reports that condom use could be playing a major part.

She said that health experts report seeing a stigma surrounding condom use. Experts also think that the opioid epidemic could be playing a part in the rise of STD’s.

Arthurs said that Hancock Public Health is available to answer any questions you might have. You can also learn more about the causes and prevention in today’s Courier and on the Courier’s website.