05/23/19 – 4:33 P.M.

Findlay water and sewer customers with backflow devices are getting letters about the City of Findlay Backflow Prevention Program this week. The program used to be run by Hancock Public Health but the city is taking over. The letter explains that backflow prevention devices are required to be tested by the Ohio EPA before August 30. It will also go over the process of getting that test done.