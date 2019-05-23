Washington Street Journal Mentions Findlay In Article On Senior Citizens

05/23/19 – 1:29 P.M.

Findlay was mentioned in an article in the Washington Street Journal Wednesday for the pickleball courts. The article was looking at innovative ways cities are improving the lives of their senior citizens. It mentioned Findlay’s replacement of unused tennis court with eight pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a game similar to badminton and tennis. Seniors like it because it is competitive but less strenuous. The Findlay courts are active with players, mostly between the ages of 60 and 75.