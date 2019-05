05/23/19 – 12:51 P.M.

You’ll have a chance to meet the new CEO of the United Way of Hancock County next week. The United Way Board of Directors announced an open house to meet Angela DeBoskey. The open house will be from noon to 6 p.m. next Thursday at the United Way office on Stanford Parkway.

No RSVP is required and light refreshments will be served.