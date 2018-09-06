Mayor Mihalik Addresses Current Controversies In FIndlay

09/06/18 – 2:49 P.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik was on WFIN to talk about current issues facing council and the administration. She said that the vacation of an unimproved street by Sandusky Street has been controversial. She said that she thinks the council should make some decisions on how people can use unimproved roadways.

Mihalik said that these roads aren’t meant to be driven on because they haven’t been kept to standards. She added that she doesn’t think people should drive on them because they are essentially backyards.

She also addressed the potential auction of buildings on West Main Cross Street. She said that she just wanted to get the conversation going.

The buildings were purchased to house the city health department but that plan was abandoned when the city and county started talking about merging their health departments. She added that it would cost over $1 million to turn the facility into an office space.