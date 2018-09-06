Request To Split McComb And Pleasant Township Borders Denied

9/6/18 – 1:07 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners have denied a petition from McComb to separate overlapping borders with Pleasant Township

Commissioner Mark Gazarek says the commissioners heard from both sides before making their decision.

Commissioner Brian Robertson says the split would have gone against collaborative efforts government agencies are trying to spearhead…

He added that the commissioners spoke to several county agencies before making a decision.

Representatives from Pleasant Township said they would consider pulling out of the joint fire district if the commissioners approved the split.

McComb officials had argued that residents in the Pleasant Township part of the village werent getting value for their tax dollars.