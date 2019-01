01/03/18 – 5:39 P.M.

Governor-elect Mike DeWine has appointed Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik as the Director of the Development Services Agency. Mihalik said that she is excited for the shift in roles but will miss being the Mayor of Findlay.

Mihalik said she will continue to build relationships and looks forward to using the skills and insight she has gained serving as mayor to help out in a statewide position.