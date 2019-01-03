Mayoral Succession Explained As Findlay Mayor Appointed To State Position

01/03/18 – 4:59 P.M.

Governor-elect Mike DeWine has nominated Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik to a state position and if she is approved, Findlay will need a new mayor. City Law Director Don Rasmussen explained that since Mihalik is a Republican, the Republican Central Committee members in Findlay will appoint someone to take her place.

Findlay City Council president Ron Monday explained that he will take over until then.

Petitions for those running for mayor are due on February 6. DeWine has appointed Mihalik as the Director of the Development Services Agency.