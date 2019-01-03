Findlay Native Appointed To Serve As Governor-Elect DeWine’s Director Of Cabinet Affairs

1/3/19 – 11:24 A.M.

A Findlay-native will serve on Governor-elect Mike DeWines cabinet. DeWine appointed Ryan Burgess as the Director of Cabinet Affairs during a Thursday press conference. Burgess currently serves as the Director of the Governors Office of Workforce Transformation.

The Director of Cabinet Affairs helps coordinate efforts between the states 28 cabinet agencies.

Burgess has also served as the Assistant Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. Thats the same agency DeWine nominated Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik to be the director of.

Burgess lives in Columbus with his family.