Governor-Elect DeWine Appoints Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik To Cabinet

1/3/19 – 11:03 A.M.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik is among Governor-elect Mike DeWines cabinet nominations. DeWine has appointed Mihalik as the Director of the Development Services Agency. DeWine says Findlays reputation for business development led to Mihaliks nomination…

DeWine adds that it was also important to have a member of the cabinet with local government experiences…

DeWine takes office on January 14th.The Ohio Senate has to confirm the governor’s cabinet appointments.

According to its website, the Ohio Development Services Agency works to create jobs and build strong communities while, ensuring accountability and transparency of taxpayer money and exceptional customer service.

Audio courtesy of the Ohio Channel