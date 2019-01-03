Three Arrested Following Drug Bust In Tiffin

1/3/19 – 5:24 A.M.

Law enforcement arrested three people following a drug bust in Tiffin Wednesday. The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit reports the arrests stem from an ongoing investigation into Toledo residents selling drugs in Tiffin.

32-year-old Dalvon Ray Coffey of Toledo and 36-year-old Michael Carter both face trafficking crack cocaine charges. 37-year-old Melinda De La Rosa faces a charge of permitting drug abuse.

Additional charges are pending.