Mazza Museum Getting Geared Up For “Enchanted brush” Exhibit

06/07/19 – 10:47 A.M.

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will kick off the fifth annual “Enchanted Brush” summer exhibit soon. The exhibit will feature works by artists around the world. The artists were asked to create original work that pays tribute to an existing work of art, an artist, or a work of literature.

The exhibit will be open from June 10 to August 2 in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion’s Lea Gallery. There will be an artist reception on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m.