McComb Cookie Festival Back On This Year

06/07/19 – 8:07 A.M.

The McComb Cookie Festival is back on after organizers walked away earlier this year. Declining attendance and a past financial disagreement led to organizers bringing a stop to the event. Kim Louviaux volunteered to make sure it happens though. She has added a cookie baking contest, a beer and wine garden, live entertainment, and a visit from Cookie Monster.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be capped with a firework display on Sunday.