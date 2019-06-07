Troopers Arrest Two Men After A Chase On I-75 In Wood County

06/07/19 – 5:24 A.M.

A chase in Wood County landed two men in jail on drug and weapons charges. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that troopers tried to pull over a truck on I-75 in Wood County for driving slowly in the left lane. The driver took off and exited the interstate onto I-475, making multiple exits re-entires along the way.

Troopers eventually arrested the driver, 31-year-old Hakeem Abdullah of Michigan, and the passenger, 39-year-old Tony Wear of Tennesee. They found guns, crystal meth, and marijuana in the car. Both men are being held at the Wood County Justice Center.