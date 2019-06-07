Northbound Ramps At Lima Avenue And U.S. 68/State Route 15 Open This Weekend

06/07/19 – 5:09 A.M.

ODOT reports that the new northbound ramps at Lima Avenue and U.S. 68/State Route 15 to I-75 northbound will open soon. They say that they will start opening the ramps late Friday and finish Saturday morning. Once open, drivers heading west on State Route 15 will use part of the new roundabout to access State Route 15 and Lima Avenue. Drivers heading east will get to use part of the roundabout to access Lima Avenue, State Route 15 and northbound I-75.