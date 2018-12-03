McComb Celebrates State Football Championship

12/3/18 – 5:12 A.M.

Members of the McComb Panthers football team will go to class as state champions today. The team won the Division VII state championship game Saturday, besting the Glouster Trimble Tomcats 28-3 on a rainy Saturday in Canton. The victory represents McComb’s first state title since 1983.

The Panther defense led the way, holding all-state running back Max Hooper to 20 yards on 10 carries.

The Panthers beat Patrick Henry, Leipsic, Edgerton, and Fort Loramie en route to getting to Saturday’s title game.

