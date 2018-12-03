Fatal November High-Speed Chase Hit Speeds Of 90 MPH In Findlay

12/3/18 – 5:22 A.M.

The State Highway Patrol has released more details about a November fatal car chase. Records given to the Courier show the pursuit hit more than 90 miles-per-hour a couple of times.

Trooper Damian Rose tried to pull over 33-year-old Matthew Stuard of Mount Blanchard for driving more than 20 miles-per-hour on West Main Cross Street near I-75 on November 10. Stuard sped away, hitting speeds of more than 90 miles-per-hour on Western Avenue and Lake Cascades Parkway. He hit two utility poles just before 11:30 p.m.

Sparks rained down from the overhead power lines, and the car caught on fire. Video of the incident shows several troopers trying to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

The crash took the lives of Stuard and his passenger, 44-year-old Juan Palacios.

