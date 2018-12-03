Former President George H.W. Bush Made Several Stops In Findlay

12/3/18 – 5:32 A.M.

Former President George H.W. Bush passed away Friday in Texas at the age of 94. Bush made several visits to Findlay during and after his time in public office.

As vice president, Bush and his wife Barbara first stopped in Findlay to dedicate the Tennyson Guyer Memorial at what was then Findlay College. Guyer was a Findlay native and a U.S. representative from 1973 to 1981.

Bush campaigned for president in Findlay in 1988 at a large rally in downtown. He also helped launch the city’s first Flag City USA celebration that day.

The 1992 presidential campaign brought Bush to Findlay Machine & Tool in the Tall Timbers Industrial Center in August. The following month he went through Findlay as part of the “Spirit of America” campaign train.

Bush made a final stop in Findlay in 1998 to raise money for then Ohio governor George Voinovich.

