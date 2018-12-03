Findlay Gas Prices Dropping Below $2 Mark

12/3/18 – 5:40 A.M.

Gas prices have dropped below $2 per gallon in Findlay. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $1.99 today. That’s down 15 cents from a week ago. Prices haven’t been below $2 in our area since February of 2017.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.08 per gallon today. That’s down 18 cents over the last week.

Local prices are below the state average, which is $2.11 per gallon. The state average is down 15 cents since last Monday.