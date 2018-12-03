Wrong-Way Crash Injures One On Friday

12/3/18 – 6:51 A.M.

A drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash south of Findlay Friday night. The State Highway Patrol reports the collision happened at the U.S. 68 interchange with State Route 15 around 8:20 p.m.

40-year-old John Richards of Carey was driving his pickup truck east in the westbound lanes of the highway. He hit a semi driven by a Sterling Heights, Michigan man and then another semi driven by an Oak Park Michigan man. Hanco EMS took Richards to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The truck drivers weren’t injured.

The crash blocked traffic for around two hours.

Troopers cited Richards for driving the wrong way and operating a vehicle while under the influence.