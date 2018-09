9/11/18 – 4:58 A.M.

McComb’s police department could get a new cruiser soon. During a Monday meeting, Village Council gave Police Chief Greg Smith the authority to begin the process with money from the 2019 budget. Smith says a new cruiser could cost around $30,000. The equipment to turn the car into a police car costs another $9,000.

The village will likely try and trade in a 2005 Dodge Durango used as a police vehicle as part of a trade-in deal.