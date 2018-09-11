Carey Approves Automated Meter Reading System

9/11/18 – 5:06 A.M.

Carey is moving ahead with installing automated water and electric meter-reading devices. Village council voted to approve buying the system during a Monday meeting. The project will cost around $879,000 and will take 120 days to finish. There are around 1,450 water meters and 1,950 electric meters in Carey.

Once the village installs the readers the utility billing office will receive information from them on a regular basis to prepare monthly bills. Employees who walked through Carey to take readings will take other jobs in the village.

