Work Begins On New Baseball And Softball Diamonds In Carey

9/11/18 – 5:15 A.M.

Carey High School could have new baseball and softball diamonds by the end of this school year. The school board has approved a resolution with the athletic boosters to start work on the future ball fields. Superintendent Mike Wank says drainage and grading work has started at the school already.

The boosters are continuing to raise money toward their $265,000 goal. Wank says the organization can ask for school assistance on things like fencing and sidewalks. Approval for those items would come from the school board.

Wank says while the diamonds could open near the end of the 2019 season, they’ll delay the opening until 2020 if it means the difference in getting the work right.

MORE: The Courier