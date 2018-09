9/11/18 – 5:20 A.M.

The Wyandot County Fair kicks off today in Upper Sandusky. Musical entertainment this year includes two concerts. On Friday night the Masters Building will host the Rough Country Band. Saturday night brings Whey Jennings and the Backroads Band.

Grandstand events include a truck pull on Friday, a tractor pull on Saturday and the demolition derby on Monday.

Daily admission is $7.