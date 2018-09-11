Contract For Flood Mitigation Approved, Construction To Start Soon

Its official, a flood mitigation project will take place for the Blanchard River in Findlay. The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District approved a contract for the benching project during their Tuesday meeting

Project manager Steve Wilson says work could start soon…

Wilson says they aim to finish construction by the end of next September. He adds that there are certain windows they have to work in the river because of mussels and fish spawning. However, Wilson says they hope to get waivers to allow them in the stream sooner rather than later.

Stantec Engineering anticipates the project will lower the 100-year flood level in Findlay by around a foot.

Stantec gave the conservancy district their approval of the nearly $6.1 million bid from Helms & Sons of Findlay. $5.4 million is coming from money raised by Hancock Countys quarter percent sales tax. Findlay is paying around $634,000 for replacement of a sanitary sewer line.