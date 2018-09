09/11/18 – 2:46 P.M.

The University of Findlay held a remembrance of 9/11 by the flagpole in front of the Old Main building. UF pastor Matt Ginter said it is important to make sure the memory of the event doesn’t fade.

Matt Ginter

Ginter added that 9/11 also serves as a reminder that horrific events like this can happen worldwide.