Walk To End Alzheimer’s Returns Later This Month

09/11/18 – 4:41 P.M.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming up later this month in Findlay. Brittany Beltz from the Alzheimer’s Association explained that the walk/5k will feature all sorts of entertainment.

Brittany Beltz

Beltz added that most of the funds raised will help support those in need.

Brittany Beltz

Beltz added that there will be food, activities, and K9 demonstrations. The walk will be on September 22 with registration at 9 a.m. It will take place at the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex at the University of Findlay.