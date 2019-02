2/26/19 – 6:47 A.M.

McComb plans to tie this year’s Independence Day fireworks in with the annual Cookie Fest celebration. Village council heard about plans to hold Cookie Fest on July 6th and 7th this year. The village would hold its fireworks display on the night of the 6th.

A public meeting to discuss Cookie Fest plans is set for March 7th at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

