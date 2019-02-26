Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Schedules Extra Hours For Concealed Carry Permits

2/26/19 – 7:17 A.M.

An increase in demand for concealed carry licenses has led the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to schedule Saturday hours to process applications. The office will open from 9 a.m. to noon on March 2nd, March 16th, March 30th, and April 6th. Deputies will help applicants on a first-come, first served basis.

If they need extra Saturday hours, the Sheriff’s Office will post them on their Facebook page as well as their own website.

