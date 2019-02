2/26/19 – 7:24 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners will give an update on county operations this Friday. They’ll speak at the Hancock County Republican Party’s First Friday Luncheon. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Dock, behind St. Marks United Methodist Church on South Main Street.

There is a $10 charge per person for lunch. Attendance at the program is free. For reservations, call 419-422-5946.