Area Farmers Concerned About ‘Lake Erie Bill of Rights” Vote In Toledo

2/26/19 – 10:41 A.M.

Hancock County farmers are keeping a close eye on a special election going on in Toledo today. Auditor Charity Rauschenberg says there is concern that the Lake Erie Bill of Rights could expose farmers to lawsuits. As a result, there is more interest in joining agricultural districts

Audio:

Backers of the Lake Erie Bill of rights say it would let them file lawsuits against water polluters. Since Hancock County is part of the Lake Erie watershed, farmers have concerns the law could target them.

Rauschenberg says many people have been checking to see if their land is already in an agricultural district, or getting information on how to join one.