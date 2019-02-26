Findlay Rotary Club Raises Over $20,000 To Help Eradicate Polio

02/26/19 – 11:01 A.M.

The Findlay Rotary Club had a successful Pints for Polio event at Findlay Brewing Company. A celebrity server competition at the brewery raised over $4,300 while a local challenge provided an additional $2,500. The group also received a contribution from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to bring the night over the $20,000.

All of the money raised is going to Rotary International’s Polio Plus Program. The program is dedicated to eradicating polio worldwide.