Garbage Truck Overturns Taking Out Power Lines Southeast Of Arlington

02/26/19 – 1:26 P.M.

A garbage truck overturned southeast of Arlington and downed power lines in the area. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 10:40 a.m. near the Intersection of Madison Township 177 and County Road 150.

The driver apparently fell asleep, drove into a ditch and the truck turned on its side in a field. Eds Towing was responding to remove the vehicle.

AEP Ohio reports that the power should be restored to the affected customers by 11 p.m.