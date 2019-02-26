Next “Living Through Loss” Presentation Will Discuss Healthy Meals Easing Grief

02/26/19 – 4:23 P.M.

Bridge Home Health and Hospice is hosting a presentation connecting food with health and your mood for the “Living Through Loss” Series. Bridge Bereavement Coordinator Kristy Beall explained that they will focus on how meals affect chemicals in your body…

Beal added that making a meal for one can be hard…

The presentation is meant for people who have lost a loved one. It will be at the Blanchard Valley Hospital on March 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.