Mt. Blanchard Discusses Business Ideas In Recent Heart And Soul Committee Meeting

02/26/19 – 4:34 P.M.

The Mt. Blanchard Heart and Soul Committee met on Monday to talk about businesses. Co-coordinator Jackie Porcello said that majority of the people interviewed would like to see a community center open in town.

She added that they also heard that locals would like a coffee shop with WiFi, a pizzeria, and a restaurant to name a few. Porcello said the next step is finding someone to spearhead the projects.

They will have a community summit at the end of March to discuss the progress made and make decisions on what is next.