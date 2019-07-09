Michigan Woman That Injured Bluffton Family In OVI-Related Accident Released Early

07/09/19 – 4:46 A.M.

A Michigan woman that injured four members of a Bluffton family while driving drunk last year has been released from prison early. The Lima News reports that 45-year-old Monica Nystrom was sentenced in April to 18-months in prison for the incident.

She was heading east on Lincoln Highway last August when she struck a vehicle driven by Joel Steinmetz of Bluffton as he tried to turn. Steinmetz was treated at the scene. Teri Steinmetz and two children were taken to Mercy Health St. Rita’s in Lima. The children were later taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.