Findlay Officer Promoted To Sergeant

07/09/19 – 4:51 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department promoted an officer to the position of sergeant. Officer Darin Lawrence received the recognition last during a swearing-in ceremony at the Findlay Municipal Building. Lawrence began his career with the department as a full-time officer in 2005.

Lawrence has served as a field training officer. He is a Crisis Intervention Team trained officer and is the lead instructor for the departments less lethal program. Lawrence also serves as a squad leader on the departments Crisis Management Team.