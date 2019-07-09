State Treasurer Reopens Ag-LINK Application Period

07/09/19 – 5:16 A.M.

State Treasurer Robert Sprague has reopened the application period for the Ag-LINK program. Sprague called for the move due to devastating weather conditions that kept many farmers from getting crops planted. Through this round of applications, farm operators and agribusiness owners based in Ohio can receive a 2% interest rate reduction on loans up to $150,000.

Sprague said, “we want to make every opportunity available to help offset some of the inevitable losses that come with this level of severe weather.” He added that the Ag-LINK program can make things a little easier for farmers during this difficult growing season. The program helps finance up-front operating costs for feed, seed, fertilizer, fuel, and other flood-related costs.

The application period will stay open until November 15. You can learn more about the Ag-Link program and the application process on the Ohio treasuer’s website.