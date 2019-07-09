McComb Received An Update On Pool Filter Situation

07/09/19 – 5:28 A.M.

A Florida-based pool filter company said that progress is being made on a pool filter for the McComb pool but village officials still aren’t happy. Mayor Chuck Latta gave an update on the situation yesterday. Miami Filter was supposed to deliver a replacement pool filter last month but failed to do so, forcing officials to keep the pool closed this season.

Latta said that the company said in an email on June 25 that they are in the process of completing the filter. He added that they haven’t heard from the company since.

The pool will remain closed regardless of when the filter arrives.

MORE: McComb Pool Not Scheduled To Open Due To Maintenance Issues