07/09/19 – 8:43 A.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that there were over 800 car accidents across the state during the Fourth of July holiday. A dozen accidents killed 12 people and troopers suspect that impairment was a factor in at least three. Troopers also arrested 709 impaired drivers and issued 507 drug-related charges.

Last year, there were a total of 4 fatal crashes that killed 8 people.