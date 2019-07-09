Tiffin Group To Teach Kids About Aircrafts

07/09/19 – 9:12 A.M.

A Tiffin group is offering a class to teach kids about R/C aircraft flying. The Review-Times reports that the Tiffin Ohio R/C Modelers Club will host “Kids Flight School” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20. It will be at the Lynn Cole Field in Republic. The event is open to kids over the age of 5. The kids will get to build a glider plane, learn how aircraft are able to fly, practice flying on computer flight simulators, and fly a radio-controlled aircraft with one of the club’s pilots.

Lunch will be provided at noon. The event is free but only open to the first 50 students.