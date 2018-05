05/22/18 – 1 A.M.

20 Millstream Career Center students are graduating this weekend with Ohio Job Readiness Seals on their diplomas. Millstreams Pam Hamlin explained the seals are a testament to hard work.

Pam Hamlin

She added that the students had to have 3 mentors sign off on these skills. She added that the seal shows businesses that these students are worth hiring and are ready to work.