Findlay City Schools Looking At Improving Security

05/22/18 – 3:30 A.M.

Findlay City Schools is looking at increasing security measures following a safety forum a few months ago. Superintendent Ed Kurt said that they are looking at getting more officers and upgrading audio and video equipment. He said that they cant talk about all their plans though.

Ed Kurt

He explained that these measures will come at a cost though.

Ed Kurt

Kurt said that it is up to the school board to pursue the issue but that he thinks any price is worth protecting the students. He said that the upgrades they have planned will allow Findlay City Police to have a live feed of the school system. It will also put more officers in the school.