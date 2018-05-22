Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Sheriff’s Scam

5/22/18 – 5:07 A.M.

Another telephone scam is making its way through the area. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says someone is calling people, impersonating deputies. The callers first say they are with ARA Legal Company, and that they are calling about a delinquent loan. They then say they are with the Sheriff’s Office and will arrest you unless you pay off the balance of the loan with a credit card.

What’s making this scam a little tricky is that the number the person is calling from shows up as a sheriff’s office number, 419-424-7097.

The sheriff’s office says you shouldn’t give out personal or financial information to these callers. Call the sheriff’s office if someone calls you to try an con you out of money.

MORE: The Courier