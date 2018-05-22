Toledo Man Arrest On Drug Charges In Findlay

5/22/18 – 5:14 A.M.

A Toledo man is facing drug charges in Hancock County following a Monday arrest. The Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit took 40-year-old Nick Lampkin into custody at the Rodeway Inn on Broad Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say officers found fentanyl, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and other evidence in Lampkin’s room. He faces charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of fentanyl.

Additional charges are pending.

??