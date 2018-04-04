Minor Flooding Expected Along Eagle Creek Today

4/4/18 – 4:59 A.M.

Yesterday’s downpours have led to high water in the area. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Eagle Creek until 8 p.m. today. The latest forecast calls for the creek to rise to around 9.3 feet by late this morning. The puts it in minor flood stage. It should drop out of flood stage by mid-afternoon.

The latest forecasts for the Blanchard River in Findlay show it cresting in the action stage at 10.4 feet this afternoon. Downstream in Ottawa, the latest prediction calls for the river to also crest in the action stage at 22.1 feet Thursday afternoon.