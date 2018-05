05/23/18 – 2 A.M.

Findlay gets to be the first host for the Miracle League All Star game this September. Miracle League of Findlay vice president Brad Koller explained that this will bring in lots of people.

Koller said they are looking to do some upgrades.

The games will be on September 14th and 15th. Miracle League is an organization dedicated to helping children with disabilities learn to play baseball.