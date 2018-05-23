Three Charged In Findlay Woman’s Overdose Death

5/23/18 – 5:14 A.M.

Three people are facing charges in connection to a Findlay woman’s overdose death. Investigators say 43-year-old Anthony Whitaker of Toledo sold drugs laced with fentanyl to 28-year-old Danielle Rice. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

40-year-old Desirae Bright and 38-year-old Dawn Johns of Findlay both face a count of abuse of a corpse among other charges.

A person walking along Cass Township Road 215 found Rice’s body covered by trash bags on February 4. Investigators initially ruled the case a homicide, but an autopsy showed Rice died from a drug overdose.

In a separate case, the Hancock County grand jury indicted Whitaker on a rape charge stemming from a February 22 incident.

MORE: The Courier