Police Chase Suspect Indicted

5/23/18 – 5:20 A.M.

The Findlay man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase over the weekend is now facing charges. The Hancock County grand jury indicted 33-year-old Matthew Ekleberry on a count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. That’s a third-degree felony.

Police say they tried to pull over Ekleberry in the 300 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They accuse him of speeding away, and only stopping once his car broke down on Blanchard Township Road 84 around 15 minutes later.

MORE: The Courier