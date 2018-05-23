Hancock County Sales Tax Collections Down Slightly In May

5/23/18 – 5:29 A.M.

Hancock County’s sales tax collections continue to trend down. The county auditor’s office says receipts for May of this year totaled just over $1.08 million. That’s down slightly from $1.09 million in May of 2017.

For the year, sales tax receipts are down around 3 percent. Collections so far in 2017 total more than $6.26 million. That’s compared with more than $6.44 million in 2017.

Sales taxes go to the state and then returned to the counties about three months after the actual sales. May collections reflect February sales.

County officials have expected revenue to be lower this year.

